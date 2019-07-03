‘Blossom memory walk’ for Cashel's Golden road

Remember a loved family member this Autumn by donating to the upcoming blossom memory walk on the Golden road.

To celebrate the 700th anniversary of Cashel’s town wall and to mark the opening of the new walkway from Cashel to Castlelake on the Golden road, the Cashel Heritage Trust is applying for community leader funding to plant up some sections of the Golden road of the route as a blossom memory walk.

Leave a living legacy by sponsoring a tree is a wonderful way to remember your loved ones, says Sean Laffey.

“Plant up the new walk with a living reminder of a cherished family member or perhaps mark a special occasion, an anniversary, a wedding, a new baby, your first grandchild, even a pet.

“Each commemorative tree will include an engraved brass plaque, and you will have fruit to pick each year.

“Imagine in years to come your children and grandchildren walking the route and enjoying the taste of your lasting legacy.

“This is a not for profit project, the Irish heritage apples and a brass plaque cost just €50.

“Additional costs will be supported by the Cashel Heritage Trust and the Cashel Chamber of Commerce,” said Mr Laffey.

Details on how to book your commemorative tree will be publicised in the coming weeks and will be administered through the Heritage Centre on the Plaza.

Why not join us for a community tree-planting day in Autumn?