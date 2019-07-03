Investigation after therapy pony stolen in Tipperary

Gardai are investigating the theft of a pet horse from the Knocklofty area, Clonmel that occurred on Saturday, June 29 at 6.50pm.

Cream, who is micro-chipped, is a brown/ bay coloured mare and is 13 hands in height. She has three white socks and white flash on her head and stomach.

The horse, who is eight years old, has been with the same family since birth and is described as a "prized family pet."

Her owners have made an impassioned plea on social media for the pony's safe return. She is used as a therapy pony for a young wheelchair user with cerebral palsy.

"She cannot be replaced," said the family.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.