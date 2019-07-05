All roads lead to Killusty on Saturday for Tipperary's famed Pony Show

Killusty Pony Show will hold their annual show at Claremore, Killusty on this Saturday, July 6.

This year’s schedule contains 102 classes for horses and ponies and suitable for riders of all ages. There is €100 prize for the 1st in show hunter not exceeding 158cm, lightweight class and middleweight / heavy weight class! There is also €200 prize for the Champion Ridden Horse.

This is a wonderful opportunity for all the young stock exhibitors and breeders coming to Killusty.

A LEADING SHOW

This show is one of the leading shows in Ireland for promoting young stock which they endeavour to do every year as Killusty Pony Show has always been renowned for its excellence in showcasing youngstock. Also, on the day we have the dog show which proves very popular with the young children, not forgetting our fancy dress which is always colourful and attracts an audience to culminate the day.

This a show not to be missed!