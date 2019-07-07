Tipperary farmers encouraged to be smarter milkers

FRS Training, Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) have teamed up once again to bring the Smarter Milking events to dairy farmers throughout the country.

The seven free events that are due to take place on host farms this July are backed by the dairy co-op in each region.

Glanbia took part last year while Arrabawn has come on board this year,

The events help farmers to achieve smarter milking and become more efficient and cost-effective.

The series of smarter milking events, which are open to all farmers and farm workers alike, will run through July in counties Limerick, Laois, Mayo, Cork, Tipperary and Longford. The events will cover various topics at different stations or stands on the host farms.

The events will cover the areas of better cow flow, best practice milking technique, lean milking, producing high milk quality and how to be more cost and energy efficient.

Topics covered at the individual stands by expert speakers include:

nGetting the cows in and out: This will cover developing positive experiences for the cow on the lead-up to and in the parlour to improve milk let down and productivity.

nDoing the job right: This includes preparing for milking, milking in batches, cluster management, reducing repetitive strain injury and teat disinfection.

nSaving time on milking: This stand will cover the concept of LEAN in relation to the milking process and will also cover the importance of having Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place for the different tasks around milking.

nProducing high quality milk: The important topic of producing the highest milk quality throughout the milking process, including milk recording, will be demonstrated with specific emphasis on chlorine-free washing, reducing Somatic Cell Counts (SSC), Total Bacteria Counts (TBC) and Thermodurics.

nSaving energy and money: This stand will discuss energy efficiency on dairy farms with a particular emphasis on milk cooling, water heating and variable speed pumps.

nBest practice in milking: Details on the two-day QQI Level 6 course, which is developed and ran in conjunction with FRS Training, Teagasc and AHI, will be given. This course, which is partially funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has trained hundreds of new and experienced milkers throughout the country since 2014 and has received extremely positive feedback and uptake.

A smarter milking event will take place on the farm of Tom and Anne Hogan, Clooneen Upper, Cloughjordan, on July 19, and at the farm of Michael Broderick, Kyletelogue, Ballacolla, County Laois, on July 11.

For details, visit www.frstraining.com/

milkingcourse