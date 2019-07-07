Carrick-on-Suir school wins soccer title and bids farewell to retiring teacher

Carrick-on-Suir's Presentation Primary School ended its academic year by winning a soccer title and bidding farewell to a much loved teacher.

There was joy among students and staff when the school soccer team won the Jack Kennedy Memorial Shield on June 26 after a thrilling final against Ferrybank. The final went to extra time and penalties.

The Presentation team's victory was a fantastic reward for all the hard work all year by the team and their coaches garda sergeant Ian Barrett, Vinnie Power and teacher Muireann Malone.

The other big event in the school was the retirement of Mrs Katherine Bowe-Power, a wonderful teacher and friend to everyone in the school. She has retired after 37 years service.

A special school assembly was held to mark Mrs Bowe-Power's retirement. The school choir sang and there were also performances from individual classes.

A beautiful piece of art created with artist Margueritte Kent and signed by every pupil from the school was presented to Mrs Bowe-Power.

"We wish Katherine health and happiness as she begins this exciting new chapter of her life," said Presentation Primary School principal Pat Robinson.