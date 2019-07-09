220 patients on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary

A total of 220 patients are waiting on beds this morning in hospitals serving Tipperary, according to Trolley Watch.

This is almost 50% of the total number of people waiting on beds in the country.

The highest number - 70 - are waiting in University Hospital Limerick. This is also the highest number in the country; 456 people are on trolleys throughout the country.

There are 26 people on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital.

There are 60 people waiting at Cork University Hospital, with a further 12 in Mercy Hospital, Cork.

University Hospital Waterford has 30 on trolleys, with 16 in Tullamore and 10 in St Luke's in Kilkenny.

The lowest number, six, are waiting in Midlands Hospital Portlaoise.