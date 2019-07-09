Magnificent Killusty Pony Show continues to grow in popularity

The Killusty Pony Show committee organised a wonderful, vintage style show on Saturday, July 6, as they celebrated the 57th Show, in the idyllic location, at the foot of Slievenamon.

The entries were magnificent with over 250 ponies on the day, which was a credit to all the organisers of the show. Many newcomers from all over the country came to experience ‘Killusty’. The weather was extremely kind; the rain stayed away until the show was over.

The committee were delighted to have new qualifiers for their show this year for Barnadown and Raheen–Na-Gun, and this attracted competitors to their young stock classes and Welsh Pony classes.

It was a great day yet again with local competitors topping their classes across the field. Pat O’Brien retained the cup for Champion Pony Broodmare with his mare ‘A Touch of Class’ and took home silverware and numerous rosettes, including best foal. Best local was taken home by his granddaughter, Katie O’Brien, with her pony ‘Teddy’. Liz Grant qualified and won the Connemara Purebred Championship and received the Sarah Miller Perpetual Cup. Derek Walsh won the qualifier for the Welsh Purebred Pony in Raheen-na-Gun with his lovely Welsh pony Cumstar Norman. Norman has been coming to Killusty for nearly 15 years and has always been in the winners enclosure and receiving rosettes – Well done Norman.

Margaret Greene won the ‘Boots and Saddle Cup’ which is in memory of Dr. P.J. Stokes and Mrs Diana Stokes, with her pony ‘Golden Grove Hero’, ridden by Imogen Lawless Greene. It was a delight to see 17 ponies in the handy pony for children aged 8-9 line up and Killusty has always been renowned for encouraging children to show.

Photographed at the 57th Annual Killusty Pony Show on Saturday, July 6, were: Michelle Donovan, Sharon Donovan and Cyril Donovan from Killusty.

Reiltin Kenny was the winner this popular class on her pony Petal. Aoibheann Surgue won Special Lead Rein class for children aged 7 to 10 Years, on Margaret Greene’s Moonlite Charlie. Tara Moquet was the winner of the Paul O’Brien Cup for Championship of the handy pony and led rein. Sam Austin was 2nd in Local Riding Pony under 138cms. Tobyn Lawless Greene took home the Pat and Bridget O’Brien Cup for Local Championship O’Brien Riding Pony Championship. Sam Donovan was 2nd on his pony ‘Byrneskill Snowy’ in the class for Performance Jumping, fences not exceeding 50 cms. Tracey Kearney's ‘Stilo Smartie’, ridden by Jamie Browne was 2nd in the class for Performance Jumping, fences not exceeding 70 cms.

Molly O'Keeffe, Ballynonty, with her dog 'Buddy' at the Killusty Pony Show

In ring 4, Mary Jane Kearney was successful with ‘Paddington’ and delighted the judge with her performance and sealing the deal when she won 1st Prize in the class for a horse that never one a 1st prize. Emily Sayers had an outstanding day when she won the combined ridden horse classes championship, sponsored by Pat Culligan and received the Jimmy Doran Perpetual Cup.

Also, this year the committee invested time and effort to preparing ring 5, and it proved worthwhile as competitors travelled from all over Ireland to try out the course. The course provided competitors with the opportunity to prepare prior to attending the big shows of the summer, including the Dublin Horse Show. This year they invested in a horse shoe, similar to the one seen in the RDS and it proved very attractive to all competitors. As always the dog show was very popular with the children, which was kindly sponsored by Iain Meagher of Daybreak Fethard, and judged by Mr Mike and Mrs Tanya Westgate, Ballynonty.

Thanks to all our sponsors, which without them Killusty would not be the success it is today. Thanks to all the judges and stewards for their great work in all the rings throughout the field. Thanks to those who did the catering, the food was superb. Thank you to everyone who helped with the parking and the erecting of the rings and marques during the week. A special thanks to the O’Flaherty family who provided refrigeration . Thanks to John Hennessy M.V.B. for being on duty for the day.

Also thanks to the Civil Defence for being on hand if required.

We hope you all enjoyed the day...Roll on 2020!

Photographed at the 57th Annual Killusty Pony Show on Saturday, July 6, were Jack Doolan and Maggie Doolan from Kilcash, with their two children Anna and Johnny and their pony 'Whitcot Boodles'.

See more images from the Killusty Show in this week's issue of The Nationalist.