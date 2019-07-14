FRS offering flexible courses for Tipperary farmers

At FRS Training, we have been working with funding bodies to develop flexible and relevant courses for Tipperary farmers.

Certifying over 2,400 learners within agriculture last year, we are now delighted to be piloting free farm skills training courses to eligible farmers.

Courses include theory and practical training in the key farm skill areas of milking, livestock handling, ATV, fencing, pesticide application and more. The training will follow a flexible schedule and some modules certified by QQI and Lantra.

A recent study of Lifelong Learning in Ireland reported that 5% of the population recently took part in formal education and 9% in informal education. The study published by Solas (June 2019) and the National Skills Council focuses on adults aged 25-64 years and their participation learning.

Out of the 14 sectors analysed in the report Agriculture showed the lowest participation.

Although it’s hugely positive that Ireland is reported to be on track to exceed participation targets set by the EU and the National Skills Strategy, a closer look at participation reveals those working in the health, education and industrial sectors are much more likely to continue education through their adult lives. In fact, of the 14 sectors analysed in the report participation from the Agricultural sector is lowest, at just 2%. We, at FRS Training, aim to change this and are giving farmers, or those who want to get involved in agriculture, the opportunity to take part in free relevant training. We feel the best way to do this is through flexible courses.

We would like to hear from interested farmers call FRS Training on 0505 31589 to check your eligibility and find out more.