Leave to appeal refused on biorefinery at Moyne, Thurles

An application for leave to appeal in relation to a proposed biorefinery facility at Killoran, Moyne, Thurles, has been refused by An Bord Pleanála.

An application for leave to appeal against the decision of the planning authority was lodged by Aiden Moore of Killoran, Moyne, Thurles, on June 6. The application relates to land in respect of which Tipperary County Council decided on May 13 this year, to grant subject to conditions permission to Glanbia Ireland.

The plans relate to a biorefinery facility comprising a process building with processing areas, plant rooms, stores, personnel and administrative areas, storage areas, CHP plant, an effluent and water treatment plant, water storage tanks and other development works. The application is accompanied by an environmental impact assessment report.

An Bord Pleanála stated on June 25, that: “It is considered that it has not been shown that the development in respect of which a decision to grant permission has been made will differ materially from the development as set out in the application for permission by reason of conditions imposed by the planning authority to which the grant is subject”.