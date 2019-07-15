Special celebrations at iconic Tipperary heritage site Swiss Cottage in Cahir

Sunday saw a series of events taking place to mark the 30th anniversary of the OPW’s Stewardship of the Swiss Cottage in Cahir.

Speaking about the celebrations, Minister for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran T.D. said: “The Swiss Cottage is one of the most charming examples of the “cottage orné” style and so called because it closely resembles alpine homes of that particular period.

“The cottage has been painstakingly and lovingly restored since 1985 before being transferred to the Office of Public Works and opened to the public since 1989. It is a very well loved and popular tourist attraction and this Sunday’s festivities represent an excellent opportunity for the public to visit this beautiful cottage and location”.

The Cottage was originally built in 1810 by Richard & Emily Butler, 1st Earl & Countess of Glengall to the design of the renowned Regency Architect John Nash, as a fashionable retreat for entertainment while hunting, fishing, picnics and soirees.

The Cottage remained in the family until 1961 when purchased by the Land Commission and used by subsequent tenants until 1980, after which time it fell rapidly into a state of disrepair. In 1985, thanks to the foresight and assistance of American philanthropist, Mrs Sally Aall, Cahir Community Council, the Georgian Society, FAS and architect Austin Dunphy a full programme of restoration was undertaken and in 1989 the Cottage was presented to the Nation, through the OPW, for all to appreciate.

The Minister continued: “It is a pleasure to be here to view this exquisite Cottage in such a romantic location and to enjoy the great music by “The Galtee Mountain Boys” here on the front lawn. It’s great to see this property once more reliving those halcyon days of the 1st Earl as a venue for entertainment as it was originally envisaged.”