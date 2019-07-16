Choirs to perform at concert in aid of Carrick-on-Suir church

A concert to raise funds for Carrick-on-Suir’s St. Nicholas Church will take place in the church on Thursday, August 1 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Performances will be by the Swindon Male Voice Choir, St. Christopher’s Folk Group and a guest church organist. MC will be Dr David Butler.

There will be a short interval during the evening performances.

Admission is free and there will be a retiring collection.