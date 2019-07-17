Muireann is crowned Pride of Tipperary 2019

It was a very successful Pride of Tipperary festival this year. All of the events over the two weeks were greatly supported.

The launch was hosted by Tipperary Racecourse on June 23. The table quiz was held in Roches Bar O'Brien St.Tipperary where the Prides got very creative with their Greek Goddess costumes. Next up was the very glamorous Gala dinner in the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel. The MC on the night was the great Jim Keane who interviewed all the Prides . There was a fantastic array of talent displayed by the Pride contestants on the night, including singing,self written poetry, singing with LÁMH accompaniment, trumpet playing,cake decorating and Irish dancing! All the guests were very entertained and a wonderful time was had by all with entertainment by Pat Marnane finishing off the night. The annual fashion show took place last Thursday night in association with Get Glam with Gret in Aherlow House Hotel. It was a fantastic night of fashion and fun. There was a host of local models, including men women and children from the town and the surrounding areas who got a great reception on the night. All proceeds from each of the events went to the very worthy Tipperary town Autism Support Group. They are a fantastic amenity to the town and surrounding areas,providing support and activities for families with children who have special needs. The Pride of Tipperary were delighted to have them again this year as the beneficiaries. The two weeks wrapped up with a wonderful Afternoon Tea hosted by Aherlow House Hotel. The perfect location for such an event with its scenic views. The Prides were treated like royalty and they all thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

A glorious evening was had on Saturday last July 13 for The Pride of Tipperary Finale held in Tipp Town Plaza. Crowds gathered from 7pm to see who would be crowned the 2019 Pride. Willie Bun was our wonderful MC on the night and interviewed all the contestants, making them feel at ease with plenty of laughter and fun.

With great anticipation from the crowd the five judges arrived back from their deliberations with the golden envelope where Willie announced Muireann Slattery sponsored by Tipperary Musical Society as the 2019 Pride of Tipperary. There was great excitement and joy in the moments that followed. Muireann was presented with €1000 sponsored by Tipperary Racecourse Supporters Club, the 2019 sash, a new tiara sponsored by Shane Kelly Pharmacy, a stunning piece of Corona jewellery sponsored by the Ha'Penney Place Tipperary, a crystal keepsake trophy sponsored by Joe Whelans Tipperary and the beautiful Linda O'Brien perpetual trophy along with a host of other prizes.

All the contestants were kindly invited to the Barn Dance in the Porter House organised by Tipperary Vintage Rally where they danced into the small hours! It was a wonderful two weeks for all the Pride contestants, their families and sponsors, the committee and everyone involved. It was a great boost for the town and we look forward to the year ahead with the 2019 Pride Muireann.

The committee would again like to thank all the business'that sponsored this year's Pride contestants and all the main sponsors, Tipperary Racecourse Supporters Club, Great National Ballykisteen Hotel, The Ha'Penney Place Tipperary town, Aherlow House Hotel, Tipp Town Plaza, Tipperary Credit Union and Tipperary Co-Op. They would also like to thank everyone who came and supported the events. Without all this, the festival would not take place.

The committee also wish Muireann the very best for the year ahead when she will attend many events representing the town and county in her role as the 2019 Pride of Tipperary.

Read about the launch of this years Pride of Tipperary