Funding for Tipperary Town Task Force described as "deeply unsatisfactory" by Deputy McGrath

Funding for the proposed task force for Tipperary Town has been described as "deeply unsatisfactory by Deputy Mattie McGrath.

He described the approval of funding as a "starting point" but said that the funding involved was significantly below what was expected.

“I have been raising the necessity and importance of the Tipperary Town Task Force with the Minister and the government since November 2018.

At that point I suggested the need to create a strategic development zone in south and west County Tipperary to help tackle deprivation and to attract small-scale job creation in towns such as Tipperary town and indeed Carrick-on-Suir.

The Minister confirmed to me in early 2019 that while he met with local stakeholders in January; a submission seeking funding to support the Forum was still only “under consideration” in his Department at that point.

I continue to raise the matter at least every two weeks in Dáil Eireann from that point on.

On 8 May, Minister Murphy assured me in the Dáil that funding was not an issue. On 28 May, Minister for Business Heather Humphries again assured me in the Dáil that progress that was being made and funding was available.

Then on 12 June, after numerous PQ’s were submitted, the Minister confirmed to me that the Tipperary Town Forum had yet to receive any funding or budgetary approval from the Department of Housing; Planning and Local Government.

This caused significant levels of frustration at what was clearly an inept government response to the delivery of the project.

We recently received confirmation that funding was being made available but at a significantly reduced allocation.

While this is deeply unsatisfactory, I do want to welcome it as a starting point that will allow the Forum to get off the ground and begin its vital work.

I will continue to apply whatever pressure is required in order to ensure that the budgetary allocation for the project is strictly ring fenced and not subject to any further reduction.

Tipperary Town, and areas from Pallasgreen to Monard right on down to Carrick-on-Suir are in urgent need for rejuvenation and investment. They cannot be subjected to further departmental delays in terms of response and funding approval.”

Task Force funding approved