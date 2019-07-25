Tipperary golf fans won't have far to travel to the Ryder Cup in Adare Manor in 2026

Tipperary golf fans will only have to cross the county border into Limerick to see one of the world’s greatest sporting events in 2026.

Adare Manor is set to be confirmed today as the venue for the Ryder Cup in seven years time.

The golf match between Europe and the US is one of the biggest sporting events anywhere in the world and is expected to attract 200,000 people to the JP McManus course.

Tipperary can expect to benefit from that with fans from across Europe and the US heading to the south west.

At a conservative estimate, the event is valued at €160m to the economy.

A cabinet meeting today is expected to approve the event for Adare, with the government committing to crucial state funding.

As a golf mad county, with some of the best courses in the country, Tipperary will welcome the announcement with delight.