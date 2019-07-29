An Bord Pleanala gives green light for final phase of repair works on Co. Tipperary bridge over the River Suir

An Bord Pleanala has approved Tipperary Co. Council's application to carry out the final phase of remedial works on Carrick-on-Suir's Dillon Bridge.

The County Council submitted an application to An Bord Pleanala last January for works on Carrick-on-Suir’s main river crossing that dates from the 1880s.

Refurbishment works will include cleaning the structure of the bridge, repair and repainting of metal parapets, upgrading of the road surface and repair of footpaths.

Scour protection works will also be carried out on the bridge.

Before approval could be granted, the Council had to submit a Natura Impact Statement to An Bord Pleanala about the proposed repairs to ensure they did not negatively impact on the architecture or ecology surrounding Dillon Bridge, which is a protected structure, which spans 128 metres.

An Bord Pleanála have approved the works on the basis that certain conditions are met including measures to minimise the impact of construction on species and habitats of conservation interest.