Tributes paid to Tipperary greyhound trainer Vincent McKenna

Tributes have been paid to greyhound trainer Vicnent McKenna, Borrisokane, who has died.

Mr McKenna was uncle of trainer Owen McKenna and a brother of the legendary Ger McKenna.

The family has been involved in training greyhounds for generations.

In a tribute, the Irish Greyhound Board said Vincent was a gentleman and a talented trainer.

Mr McKenna, formerly of Th eSquare, Borrisokane, was a brother of former Tipperary county councillor and senator Tony McKenna.

He passed away peacefully at his home in Dublin after a brief illness.

Vincent was the loving husband of Gay and adored father of Sharon, and grandad to Sam and Holly. Very sadly missed his loving wife, daughter, grandchildren, son-in law Alan; brothers John and Tony; sister Philomena, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown (A94 XK28) on Wednesday, July 31, 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August1, at 11.30am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6w.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice.