Tipperary lady Jenny's new business will help you reduce your plastic footprint

Tipperary woman, Jenny Brewer created ‘Zero Waste Market Place’ to make sustainable alternatives to single use plastics more accessible for everyone, starting at a local level.

‘Some time last year I watched the Netflix documentary, ‘A Plastic Ocean’ and was so affected by what I saw that I started to take immediate action. I noted all the plastic coming into our home and thought of ways of reducing or eliminating it. I find the best approach is to take one step or one room at a time. Each small step forward is still a step forward! Try not to get overwhelmed; just remember that every change made is a positive one for the planet. There is a popular quote going around the Zero Waste world at the moment, ‘We don’t need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions doing it imperfectly’.



Jenny was due to start her zero Waste venture in time for Plastic Free July. However due to the sudden and tragic loss of her brother PJ (Mocky) Stokes on June 21 the launch date has been rescheduled. Zero Waste Market Place will now be open for business on Saturday, August 3 from 9.30am to 1.30pm at Thurles Farmer's Market, Greyhound Stadium.



There will be a variety of sustainable items for sale to help reduce your plastic footprint. Where possible, items have been sourced from other small businesses around Ireland.

These items include:

- Stainless Steel Water Bottles

- Bamboo & glass coffee cups

- Bamboo cutlery sets & stainless-steel straws

- Produce & Snack bags

- Beeswax wraps

- Natural Toothpaste/ mouthwash tablets

- Solid shampoo bars, natural soaps & bath soaks

- Lip balms

- Safety razors

- Bamboo Toothbrushes, hairbrushes, combs

- Natural cleaning utensils



Jenny will be adding her own mini-flower bouquets to the stall once they are in bloom as she grows them in her own garden in Ballingarry and are plastic and pesticide free!

Jenny carried out a lot of research in relation to plastic pollution as she is passionate about the matter. “Climate change, ocean pollution, microplastics – it seems not a day goes by when one, or all of these topics crop up in the news, each report more disturbing than the last.



Plastic pollution is alarming; 8 million tonnes of the stuff enters the oceans ever year. This plastic pollutes beaches, kills marine animals and then breaks down into microplastics that ultimately enter our food chain. Without drastic action, by 2050 it is estimated there will be more plastic than fish in our seas!”



According to Jenny “in Ireland, we are the top producer of plastic waste in Europe, generating an average of 61 kilos per person per year – almost double what the UK produces. We all have a part to play in protecting our planet for future generations. Becoming more aware of the amount of plastic, particularly single use plastics entering our everyday lives will make you stand back and rethink. We have become so accustomed to seeing our fresh produce covered in plastic, buying our hygiene, cleaning and beauty products in plastic that it has become second nature. However, a more sustainable, plastic free lifestyle is possible for everyone and people will see that when they visit the stall at Thurles Farmer's Market on Saturday.”

Follow Jenny on Instagram; zerowaste_marketplace or contact Jenny via email on: zerowastemarketplace@gmail.com