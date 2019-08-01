Tipperary property - excellent family bungalow at Lisronagh

Ballycornane, Lisronagh is an excellent four bedroom, three bathroom, three reception room bungalow with a detached garage, a short distance from Clerihan providing easy access to Clonmel, Cahir and Cashel.

The property stand on a site of circa 1 acre all in lawns with tarmac drive and large patio with deck area which faces to the south to maximise sun.

Accommodation includes entrance hall, study/playroom, sitting room, kitchen/diner, sun room, utility, bathroom, two en-suite bedrooms and two further bedrooms.

Outside is a large detached garage with roller door. The entire has PVC windows and oil fired central heating. This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a top quality home in a good location.

For further details contact P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622 or visit www.pfq.ie

Guide Price: €285,000