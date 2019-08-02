Tipperary charity shop honoured for its superb window display

Vincents in Carrick-on-Suir are the Mid-West regional winners 2019 in the St. Vincent de Paul National Retail Awards ‘Window Dressing’ category, for the second year in a row.

The volunteer team and manager Breda Kirby are thrilled with the honour of winning this award, which is proudly displayed in Vincents Charity Shop on the Main Street in Carrick.

The awards ceremony was held on June 10 at UL Limerick.

Breda thanks all her staff and volunteers for their great teamwork in the shop and behind the scenes and also everyone who donates to and supports Vincents.

The award recognises the ongoing contribution and work in supporting St. Vincent de Paul and Vincents in Carrick have deservedly won this.

Their fabulously organised window displays over the years have reflected many seasonal themes showcasing clothes, vintage eras, holidays, culture and art, music and children’s toys all in eye catching displays and colours.