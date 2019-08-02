Tipperary County Museum will be relaunched in October

It’s hoped that the extensive works at the Tipperary County Museum in Clonmel will be completed by the end of September in time for a “soft” reopening night on Culture Night, September 20.

That was the message relayed by museum curator Marie McMahon to the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council.

She said that the museum would be formally relaunched in conjunction with the chairman of Tipperary County Council, Michael Murphy and Failte Ireland in October.

The building in Mick Delahunty Square closed in April, when a €400,000 upgrade was undertaken.

The work is being carried out as part of the Flights of Discovery tourism project in Clonmel, which will also include a new Bulmers visitor centre at Dowd’s Lane and an interpretative centre at the West Gate.

Ms McMahon said that work was continuing on the new mezzanine at the museum, and the gallery space would also be reimagined as part of the refurbishment.

