Tipperary TD calls for Minister Harris to reverse funding decision

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has called on Minister for Health Simon Harris to reinstate the Rehabilitative Training Allowance.

"I am very disappointed at the decision of the Health Service Executive to discontinue the payment of the Rehabilitative Training Allowance from September 1, due to the impact this decision will have on people with disabilities who will now be deprived of this allowance," said the Labour Party TD.

The allowance for those on Rehabilitative Training was a vital financial support, he said, facilitating young students to pay for travel and basic sustenance to attend training courses.

"This move is an attack on society’s most vulnerable people who are reliant on this small allowance to be able to access training and employment," said Deputy Kelly.

He pointed out that the value of the allowance was €31.80 per student per week, so the overall saving to Government would be minimal and yet it was a vital lifeline to those who need specialist supports to access further education or to enter the workforce.

"This decision undermines that work considerably and reflects badly on the Government’s commitment to people with disabilities. I am appealing to the Minster of Health, Simon Harris and the HSE to reinstate this vital payment as a matter of urgency," said Deputy Kelly