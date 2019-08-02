Breakthrough on funding for new €1 million Tipperary library could be two years away

It could be another two years before there’s a breakthrough on funding for the refurbishment of Clonmel Library.

Tipperary County Librarian Damien Dullaghan has stated that there hadn’t been an announcement about structural grants for libraries since 2016, and that programme wasn’t due to finish until 2021.

However the Department of the Environment, Community and Local Government was fully aware of the need to expand Clonmel library, he said.

This was the number one structural project for the library services in Tipperary and they would continue to endeavour to secure the funding, Mr. Dullaghan stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council when the issue was raised by Cllr. Pat English.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose said that Clonmel, which had the biggest footfall of any library across the county, was a victim of its own success.

After 30 years it needed to be expanded. However even with limited space the staff continued to do great work.

This included the creation of a new digital hub at the library, said Cllr. Ambrose.

An application for government funding was made a year ago for a new library in Clonmel, which will cost more than €1 million.

The project will involve a major extension and refurbishment of the building on the existing site in Mick Delahunty Square.

