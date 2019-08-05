Hiqa criticises governance of Roscrea's Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit

The Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit in Roscrea has received a report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) criticising aspects of its governance.

The nursing unit, located in The Valley, Roscrea, was inspected on April 9 this year in line with national requirements, and the report was published on August 2.

There were 24 residents present on the day of inspection, with three vacancies. Overall, the unit was found to be moderately or ‘majorly’ non-compliant in all eight areas surveyed.

“The location of this designated centre allowed residents to maintain links with the local community due to its proximity to the local church and town centre. Residents had regular interaction with day care service users,” states the inspector.

“Residents commented that they enjoyed the interaction and receiving local news from the day care service users. The overall atmosphere was homely.

“However, inspectors found that there were inadequate governance and leadership systems and poor oversight arrangements in place to ensure that the service provided to residents was safe, appropriate, consistent and met regulatory requirements."

