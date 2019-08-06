Top quality teaching at Ayle national school in west Tipperary

A national school in west Tipperary provides a high-quality level of teaching and learning, according to a recent Whole School Evaluation (WSE).

WSEs are carried out on all national schools across the state to ensure compliance with guidelines. WSEs assess the quality of all aspects of teaching, learning, management and leadership in a school.

On March 8 this year, an inspector visited Scoil Náisiúnta na hAille, located in Ayle, near Monard, and the report was published recently.

Scoil Náisiúnta na hAille is a co-educational school under the patronage of the Catholic Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly. It caters for boys and girls from infants to

sixth class. There are six teachers on the staff, including four mainstream class teachers and two

special education teachers. The teaching principal was appointed in September 2018. At the time of the evaluation, there were 104 pupils enrolled. Attendance levels overall are “very good”, states the report.

The key findings are that “the overall quality of pupils’ learning is good, with some very good learner outcomes achieved in aspects of learning across the curriculum. The overall quality of teaching is good, although there is scope to further develop some teaching and assessment methodologies. Very good support for pupils’ wellbeing is provided; the pupils learn in an inclusive, caring environment. Leadership and management are very good; the guiding vision for the school is being implemented very effectively. The school self-evaluation (SSE) process is having a positive impact on learner experiences.”

The key recommendations are that “the principal and the teaching staff should agree and implement a greater range of wholeschool teaching methodologies, in particular in English and Irish. Teachers should ensure that greater use is made of ongoing classroom-based assessments to inform differentiation of learning to suit pupils’ abilities and needs.”

The board of management of S.N. na h-Aille said it welcomed the findings outlined in the WSE.

“We are pleased that the report recognises the many strengths of our school including the provision of a warm and respectful environment for all our pupils.”

Full unedited report at education.ie