Tipperary's famed mountain - Annual pilgrimage to Slievenamon on Sunday

The annual parish pilgrimage to the Holy Year Cross on Slievenamon takes place on this coming Sunday, August 11, with the usual 1pm start from the Hill Wall from where the pilgrims will depart, reciting the Holy Rosary and Stations of The Cross at interval stops while on the climb.

On the return from the Cross, the annual Holy Mass will be celebrated in O'Donnell's field at 3.30pm.

We appeal to all who possibly can to please take part in what is a great tradition in South Tipperary to the famed Slievenamon which all Tipperary folk, the world over, hold very close to their hearts.