ADHD support for Tipperary parents and children

ADHD Ireland, the national charity supporting adults and parents of children with ADHD, have announced that they are rolling out services to the mid-west areas of Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

To launch this new venture, ADHD Ireland are hosting a launch evening at The Strand Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick on August 22 from 6.30pm-9pm. All are welcome!

For over twenty years, ADD Midwest Support Group CLG offered supports including a drop-in centre, 24-hour phone-line and monthly support meetings for people affected by ADHD in this region, but due to lack of volunteer resources and funding, they had to cease operations as a charity in December 2018 and their support meetings concluded by April 2019.

ADHD Ireland – formally known as HADD Ireland – has expanded its services, and are now rolling out supports throughout the country, starting with the mid-west region. With a new Volunteer Manager, Deirdre Keaveney appointed, ADHD Ireland aims to set up support groups for both adults with ADHD and parents of children with ADHD in this area.

“Since the closure of ADD Mid-West, people living with ADHD in this region have had no formal supports”, said Ken Kilbride, CEO ADHD Ireland.

“Our mission is to make life better for people living with ADHD throughout Ireland and we are delighted to launch our support services in this region. We would like to acknowledge the work of those who set up and gave their time and commitment to ADD Mid-West for all those many years and thank them for their service.”

For more information on the launch evening or to register to attend, please log onto Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/adhd-ireland-support-launch-limerick-region-tickets-67038755723

All are welcome and refreshments will be provided.