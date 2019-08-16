CELEBRATION
Tipperary couple celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary
CONGRATS LIAM AND NANCY
Nancy and Liam with a beautiful anniversary cake
Cahir couple Liam and Nancy Simpson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week.
They celebrated it with a family dinner with their seven sons and daughters and partners as well as some of their 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
They were fortunate enough to have both their bridesmaid and best man sharing the occasion.
A beautiful cake was specially made by granddaughter Jennifer Simpson.
Congratulations Nancy and Liam!
