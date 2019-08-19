CRIME

Man arrested in Tipperary Town in connection with possessing cannabis and a knife 

A 43 year-old man from the Gooldscross area was arrested in Tipperary town last week in relation to possessing a small quantity of cannabis and a knife. 

The drug and knife were seized by gardai at the Tipperary Town Plaza around 10pm on Wednesday, August 14. 

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said file on the incident is being prepared by gardai for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions. 