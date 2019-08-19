Man arrested in Tipperary town in connection with possessing cannabis and a knife 

A 43 year-old man from the Gooldscross area was arrested in Tipperary town last week in relation to possessing a small quantity of cannabis and a knife.

The drug and knife were seized by gardai at the Tipperary Town Plaza around 10pm on Wednesday, August 14.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said file on the incident is being prepared by gardai for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.