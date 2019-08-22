Fifty young GAA stars of the future cheer on Tipperary hurlers at Carrick Davins Cúl Camp

Fifty children honed their hurling and football skills and enjoyed games, arts, crafts and quizzes at Carrick Davins Cúl Camp last week.

The Club's players of the future, aged between 6 and 14, were visited one day of the camp by U-20 Tipperary hurling team members Andrew Ormonde and Craig Morgan, who chatted with them and autographed the ir jerseys, hurleys and even helmets and boots.

Carrick Davins Juvenile chairman Liam Dwyer said all the children were just magic. He pointed out the young residents of Carrick-on-Suir's Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre for Refugees were among the children who enjoyed the camp. Some of them showed great promise as GAA players of the future, he said.

The Cul Camp ended with a party last Friday afternoon.

The final day of the camp was also "Tipperary Day" and the children wore their Tipperary jerseys with pride in support of the county team's All-Ireland hurling final battle.

Mr Dwyer paid tribute to the club's coaches Luke Faulkner, Martin Walsh and Liam Butler, who helped lead the camp.

He also thanked the club's Juvenile Committee for their great help and input and the final day party sponsors SuperValu and Jimmy's Chipper in Carrick-on-Suir.

"A huge thank you also to all the parents and guardians, who helped make the camp a great week for all the young players," Mr Dwyer added.