Lough Derg mapping crew cause early morning alert for Coast Guard unit

The Coast Guard unit at Ballina / Killaloe was called into action in the early hours of Monday morning after reports of a boat on Lough Derg.

However, the alert turned out to be a false alarm as the boat crew were mapping the lake.

The unit was tasked at 3am on Monday morning to investigate a vessel on Lough Derg.

A boat crew launched at 3.15am in search for the vessel north of Deer Rock on the Clare shore of the lake.

A shore team also responded in a mobile unit searching all access point’s on the Clare side of the lake.

A vehicle and trailer was located parked at Two Mile Gate slipway and all details were passed on to An Garda Siochana.

At 4am, the boat crew located a 17.5 foot fishing boat with two persons on board.

All on board were safe and well and were wearing lifejackets.

They informed the rescue boat crew that they were mapping the lake and were in no danger.