Burglars steal ride-on mowers from Co. Tipperary schools and GAA club

Burglars stole ride-on mowers from two primary schools and a GAA club in South Tipperary over the past week.

A large orange coloured Kubota ride-on mower was stolen from Kilsheelan GAA Club between August 16 and 23.

A green and yellow coloured John Deere ride-on mower was also stolen from Lisronagh National School between August 19 and 23 while a similar mower was reported stolen from Kilvemnon National School near Mullinahone on August 23.

Gardai in Clonmel are investigating the thefts and have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of the two schools and GAA club to contact Clonmel Garda station at (052) 6122222.

They have also appealed to anyone who comes across these type of ride-on mowers for sale to contact the gardai.