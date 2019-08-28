Tipperary farmers continue protests despite court injunction

Pickets were still in place at two meat processing plants in Tipperary this Wednesday despite Meat Industry Ireland obtaining a High Court injunction to have the protests stopped.

MII fears that the protests could jeopardise a visit by a Chinese delegation to Ireland.

Farmers in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, are continuing to protest outside the gates of the ABP processing facility in the town, despite a High Court injunction being served to prevent action at that plant, among several others.

Nenagh farmer Kieran Delaney said farmers there were not worried about the injunction.

Mr Delaney said that one farmer had turned back this morning when he saw the protests, and he thanked other farmers for not bringing cattle to the factory at present. However, two lorries were prevented from gaining access to the plant.

He that local gardaí had not intervene in the protest, save to check safety.

Speaking to the media, Mr Delaney questioned the manner in which the injunction had been served.

“We’re sticking it out. We’re not worried about it at all," he said.