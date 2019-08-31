Cahir shortlisted for Enterprise Town Awards

It was a busy weekend for the Cahir Tidy Towns Group as the festival brought extra to town and with it brings extra litter unfortunately. However, the group were out in force to keep it all under control. Our thanks to Laura Burke who volunteered to represent us in Miss Cahir 2019 last weekend.

There was also a visit to the town by Minister for social protection Regina Doherty on Monday and a tidy up of the Market Yard in preparation for the official opening of the newly renovated social offices was in order. We wish the best of luck to Leo and all who use the new office.

This year Cahir has been shortlisted in the Enterprise Towns Awards and judging will be carried out on Tuesday 3 September where judges will be in town for 3 hours, so our best foot forward for this event also.

It’s great to see a new perimeter fence been erected at the old Co-op site and the block wall is a welcome replacement to the hoarding that had seen its better days.

Local judging is near completion but don’t let your guard down just yet as the second judging could be the difference. We continue to meet while the evenings are fine and meet as normal this Wednesday at 7pm.