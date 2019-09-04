Full planning approval granted for new Tipperary hotel on site of the Clonmel Arms

Full planning approval has been granted for a new hotel on the site of the former Clonmel Arms Hotel.

Conditional approval was granted by Tipperary County Council in July for the proposed 114-bedroom hotel, and this final grant of planning permission prevents the possibility of any objections to the town centre development being lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

Permission for the long-awaited development was sought from the county council last November by Waterford-based Fewer, Harrington and Partners, architects, planners and project managers, on behalf of Michael Ryan and Michael Cronin.

The new hotel will include dining, bar, conference and function facilities, as well as a basement car park and leisure centre.

The Clonmel Arms closed almost 14 years ago and the site, which straddles O'Connell Street, Sarsfield Street, Quay Street and Blue Anchor Lane, has been an eyesore in recent years.

Welcoming what she says was great news for Clonmel, Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose says the council’s decision means “that the developers are free to proceed with developing the hotel.

“When developed this hotel will bring a very welcome boost to the town centre but it will also support other planned projects for the town, including the development of the Bulmers visitor centre, the new sports hub and the re-development of Kickham Barracks.

“It will also support the newly-developed Blueway and slalom course.

“Overall it’s another great announcement for Clonmel”, said Cllr. Ambrose.

