Roscrea Musical Society to hold information night on this year's pantomime on Friday, September 6

An information night for this year's pantomime will be held this Friday, September 6, in Brendan’s Bar in Roscrea at 8pm.

Come on down to find out what both Roscrea Musical Society and this year's pantomime is all about. We are looking for new members for both on and off stage. Audition pieces will be available on the night.



Please note, if you wish to partake in the chorus, auditions are not necessary.

This years pantomime, Little Red Riding Hood, will be staged from Thursday, November 28, to Saturday, November 30.

Auditions will take place on Sunday, September 15 in Roscrea Youth Centre. 9-14 year olds auditions will take place from 2-5pm, registration starts at 1.30pm. TY, 5th years and all adults auditions will start at 5pm. Strictly no 3rd or 6th year exam students allowed.