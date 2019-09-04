Next RCDC meeting for Roscrea is on September 26 

The next meeting of Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC) will take place in the Abbey Hall on Thursday, September 26 at 8pm.



It is hoped that local Councillors can attend and that they may be in a position to give some update on the following priorities which the development council has discussed and forwarded to them, namely, 1) Market Square, 2) by pass pathway, 3) road surface at traffic lights, 4) Convent Hill – traffic calming measures, 5) Scoil Eoin Naofa car parking, 6) library opening hours.

"It is also hoped that there may be some positive responses from local TDs with respect to the Dean Maxwell Home and its services going forward," said RCDC chairman John Lupton.