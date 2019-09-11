€30m developments to totally transform Thurles

The much anticipated clearance for the redevelopment of the former Erin Foods site at Thurles by Lidl has been given the green light, without objection, by Tipp County Council as part of a major four-pronged boost to the Cathedral Town.



Not only will a business and innovation centre be included on the site with office block accommodation to cater for new companies, as well as the ultra-modern new Lidl store which will employ 60, but the first phase of the Thurles inner relief road, going from Clongour, across the River Suir and on to the Mill Road will also be undertaken as part of the development.



And, the fourth piece in the jigsaw which Deputy Michael Lowry said, will transform Thurles town, is the provision in Tipperary County Council's capital plan of the creation of a business development centre at Clongour (the former Thurles Driving Range site). This initiative has been in the pipeline for some time but received the part funding it required when council members approved a controversial 10% increase in Local Property Tax this week at the monthly meeting.



The 20 plus acres site will be serviced and presented in a turnkey fashion for business and industry with the ultimate aim of job creation.

“This is the break we have been waiting for and there is great potential waiting to be unlocked,” Deputy Lowry said.



Meanwhile, Cllr Seamus Hanafin also welcomed the very positive news stating that it is vital that infrastructure is provided in Thurles in order to attract business