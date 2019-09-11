Farmers and an accountant on the latest list of Tipperary tax defaulters 

The latest list of tax defaulters has been published by the Revenue Commissioners and shows that only three Tipperary people were fined during the period from April 1 this year to the end of June 30.



The list is compiled pursuant to Section 1086, Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997, in respect of every person upon whom a fine or other penalty was imposed by a court.



Where penalties relating to under declaration of tax or non-declaration of tax are determined by the Court, and where the tax, interest and penalty is more than €35,000.00, the penalty exceeds 15% of the total tax and a qualifying disclosure was not made, the case is listed.



Under the heading ‘failure to lodge income tax returns’ two Tipperary names are listed.



Gerard Fiddane Carey, of Newport, a farmer, was fined €2,500 for one charge.



Clement Hayes, of Ballynaveen, Emly, a farmer, was also fined €2,500 in relation to two charges.



One Tipperary person was fined for failure to deliver a statement of affairs.



This was Noel Kenny, of Finara House, Rosemary Square, Roscrea. Mr Kenny, an accountant, was fined €1,250.00 in relation to one charge.