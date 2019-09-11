Co. Tipperary man charged in relation to burglaries of two Clonmel homes

A man from the Clonmel area aged in his 20s appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court last Saturday charged in relation to the burglary of houses in Clonmel.

The charges related to break-ins at two houses in the Ard Gaoithe estate off the Cashel Road in Clonmel in the early hours of last Friday, September 6.

The man was remanded on bail to appear before Clonmel District Court sitting on Tuesday, September 24.