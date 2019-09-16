Ireland's Young Entrepreneur award for co founder of Clonmel pharma company

The co-founder of a Clonmel healthcare company that develops pharmaceutical cancer treatments for children and women has been named Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur for 2019.

Sharon Cunningham, co-founder of Shorla Pharma, was awarded the top accolade and secured a total investment fund of €40,000 for Shorla Pharma which also won the national category for Best Start Up Business.

Ms Cunningham, a qualified chartered accountant from Waterford, founded Shorla Pharma in 2018 with Clonmel woman Orlaith Ryan to help improve existing treatments for children’s and women’s cancers by making them more user-friendly. This included the redevelopment of a children’s cancer drug from a difficult-to-swallow capsule into an oral solution.

Shorla Pharma is located in the Questum centre in Clonmel since start up in January 2018.

Tom Brennan entrepreneur in residence at Questum