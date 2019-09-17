Cashel's Larkspur Park summer cup final

Sunday, September 8, saw Larkspur Park tennis club proudly represented in the Munster Tennis Summer Cup Finals which were held in Rushbrooke Lawn Tennis Club, Cobh.

Mens grade 4 doubles team of Poca Moloney, Raymie Ryan, Damien Fogarty and James Hannigan came through as winners against Mallow.

Unfortunately, our mixed doubles grade 3 team of Ann Marie O'Sullivan, Michelle O'Meara, Daniel Murphy and Michael McDonnell were defeated by St Annes, Waterford.

Well done to the players involved and it was great to see so many supporters from Larkspur who made the journey to Cobh on the day.

Grade 3 mixed doubles finalists were Daniel Murphy, Michael McDonnell, Michelle O'Meara, and Ann Marie O'Sullivan (captain).

Winners of the grade 4 men’s doubles are Raymie Ryan, Poca Moloney (captain) James Hannigan, and Damien Fogarty.

Meanwhile, congratulations to Marie Prior and Louise Gleeson, winners of the ladies doubles 6/7 in Hospital Tennis Club on the weekend of September 8.

For the club championships of 2019, entry is now open on tournament software or text Paul Anglim on 086 6699335.

Finals and semis will be on October 2, 3, 4 and 5, so if entering make sure you are available on those dates. Please get your entry in as soon as possible - just your name we will find you a partner.