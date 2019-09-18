Positive Mental Health Festival to be launched at South Tipperary Involvement Centre

To coincide with World Mental Health Day on Thursday October 10, members of the South Tipperary Action Network (STAN) are organising a Positive Mental Health Festival from October 4-12.

The theme of the festival is Making Connections: Arts and Mental Health - meeting people where they are at in public social spaces.

STAN continues to celebrate positive mental health and the amazing achievements of people.

The organisation also aims to increase information/awareness around mental health and the organisations/supports available in South Tipperary.

The festival will be launched at the South Tipperary Involvement Centre at Place 4U, Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel from 11am-1pm this Friday, September 20.

All are welcome to attend.

There will be a short line-up of speakers, live music, refreshments and a display of art and crafts.

Information stands will also be sharing information on mental health.

A festival brochure will be available, as well as the details of events planned.

For more information on this year’s festival please contact festival coordinator, Brigid on 087-9149494 or by email: brigid.teehan@gmail.com

See the Facebook page: South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival for all the up-to-date news.

