Co. Tipperary school to stage variety show to raise funds for refurbishment works at its campus

Carrick-on-Suir's Scoil Mhuire Secondary School students and staff is hosting a variety show in the Carraig Hotel next week to raise funds for refurbishment projects at the school.

The concert on Friday, September 27 at 7.30pm will showcase the many music, song and dance talents of the school's students and teachers is a follow up to the very successful Scoil Mhuire's Got Talent show that took place last Easter.

The school is organising the event as part of its gonging campaign to raise money to refurbish the sports and educational facilities at its campus at Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir.

Scoil Mhuire Secondary School teacher Mary Greene said the school's new all-weather pitch was completed earlier this year and a complete refurbishment of the school's three science labs is almost complete.

She said there are plans to upgrade other sports facilities including a pitch, tennis and basketball courts.

Tickets for the variety show cost €15 for adults, €8 for student/child, €40 for a family of two adults and three children and will be available on the night of the show.