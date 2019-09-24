Clonmel born Chernobyl advocate welcomes Emmy success for mini series

.

Founder of Chernobyl Children International Adi Roche has congratulated the cast and crew of the record breaking Chernobyl mini series for their success at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards which were hosted in Los Angeles, California last night.

The series took home ten awards in multiple categories including Outstanding Limited Series, at the Emmys which is considered the pinnacle of recognition for the television production industry.



Adi Roche’s “Chernobyl Children International” was consulted by the HBO/Sky Atlantic production team during pre-planning for the series in 2018 and one of its lead actors, Jessie Buckley, says it was the conversations she had with Adi Roche at the time which helped her ‘prepare for and fully immerse herself in her role in the film’.



Kerry born Jessie plays the challenging role of Lyudmilla Ignatenko, an enormously courageous woman whose firefighter husband Vasily was one of the 700,000 so called “Liquidators” who were ordered into the Chernobyl plant to try to contain the catastrophic nuclear explosion.



Acknowledging the support which she received from CCI and Adi Roche as she prepared for the series, Jessie said; “She was so incredibly generous with her time. I don’t think I’ve ever met anybody with that unique empathy that she has. And the work that she has continued to do to help the victims of Chernobyl has been inspiring.”



Adi Roche, Founder and Voluntary CEO of Chernobyl Children International (CCI), expressed her delight and appreciation that the series received the recognition it thoroughly deserved, “I am so grateful that the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognised the ‘Chernobyl’ series, which articulated the truth about the 1986 disaster like never before and not only shared the voices of so many of Chernobyl’s hardest hit victims, but validated their stories which for so-long had been forgotten or dismissed.”



Chernobyl Children International worked closely with the production team for the series, which had a total of 19 Emmy nominations and starred Irish actors Jessie Buckley and Barry Keoghan.

Jared Harris, son of Irish legend Richard Harris, portrays Nuclear Scientist Valery Legasov in the protagonist role of the series, and was one of the core cast and crew who attended a CCI led event at the United Nations to launch the series last April on the 33rd Anniversary of the disaster.



Series cast and crew have been very vocal of their public support for the charity, with sole-writer Craig Mazin offering numerous ‘shout-outs’ on Twitter for CCI, along with Jared Harris, Robert Emms and Jessie Buckley.

The series is considered the highest rated TV show of all time, according to IMDB and has been in receipt of critical acclaim since its premiere earlier this year.

