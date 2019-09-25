Nominees made for County Tipperary Business Awards

The Third Annual County Tipperary Business Awards will take place on October 18 which will celebrate the diverse range of businesses across the County of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and contribution to the county.

With the nominees announced last week, we have the pleasure of introducing the nominated businesses and the award sponsors by category for Best Employer, Talent Development, Training & Wellness, Best C.S.R or Contribution to the Community and Best Family Business

Over the coming weeks we will continue to highlight the nominees and award sponsors across each of the remaining categories. Congratulations to the successful nominees and best of luck on the awards night.

The County Tipperary Business Awards Black Tie Gala Dinner, will be held in the 4 * Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday 18th October 2019, with live music by the Loose Cannons after the award ceremony. It promises to be a celebration of all things great about doing business in Tipperary.

Tickets are currently on sale and are selling fast. To book your tickets please call the Tipperary Chamber on 052 612 6500. For more information on the Tipperary Chamber see www.countytipperary

chamber.com

Best Employer, Talent Development, Training & Wellness

Sponsored by County Tipperary Skillnet

County Tipperary Skillnet is based in the offices of the County Tipperary Chamber and it invites companies to come talk to the team to help assist them with their specific training needs and to discuss available funding. Any private or semi-private company in Tipperary can avail of their services and there is no membership fee.

Nominees for Best Employer, Talent Development, Training & Wellness Category

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices whose products are used in a broad range of interventional medical specialties that improves the health of patients worldwide. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Massachusetts, USA, Boston Scientific is a public company listed on the NYSE (BSX). It employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide, and is a global leader in the development of less-invasive medical devices. .

The Clonmel operation was established in Ireland in 1999. The site specialises in designing, developing and manufacturing pacemakers, defibrillators, spinal cord stimulators and deep brain stimulators and its dedication to advancing science for life helps patients around the globe live longer, healthier lives.

MSD

MSD in Ballydine exports to more than 30 countries, including Japan, the US and much of Europe. It produces active pharmaceutical ingredients for use by MSD subsidiaries throughout the world. For more than a century, MSD, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for the world's most challenging diseases.

MSD employs approximately 1,700 people across its sites in Ireland, including the site in Ballydine, Co. Tipperary, which has been in operation for over 40 years.

Vision ID

VisionID is a leading systems integrator and managed service provider. They provide solutions that increase operational efficiency, enhance visibility and ensure traceability across industry sectors such as manufacturing, retail and healthcare. Their solutions include the latest in barcoding and data capture technology, mobile workstations, machine vision, printing and tracking.

With their head office based in Clonmel, they currently employ 41 and are continually growing.

Best C.S.R or Contribution to the Community

Sponsored by Abbott Vascular.

Since 1946, Abbott in Ireland has been dedicated to helping people live healthier lives through a diverse range of science-based nutritional products, diagnostic tools and medical devices.Abbott’s vascular manufacturing facility in Clonmel helps meet worldwide demand for vascular devices. Today, the modern 250,000-square-foot facility on a 19-acre site is a centre of excellence in the manufacturing of vascular devices.

Nominees for Best C.S.R or Contribution to the Community

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Ireland Limited is a generic drug manufacturer with a facility based in Cashel, Tipperary. It is a part of Amneal Pharmaceuticals – an American pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceutical products and is currently the 6th largest U.S. generics manufacturer in number of prescriptions.

The facility in Cashel is dedicated to the production of metered dose and dry powder inhalers (MDIs and DPIs) as well as biosimilars – all high-end specialty medications.

Eolas Money

Eolas Money was formed in 2009 and has since established itself as a financial wellbeing and planning practice for personal and employer clients throughout Ireland. Established by financial wellbeing professionals Brendan Reilly & Jim Stapleton, they have 40 years of combined experience in the design and delivery of financial planning solutions for their clients.

Setanta College

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Liam Hennessy and based in Thurles, Setanta College is an internationally renowned centre of excellence in all aspects of Strength & Conditioning and Athletic Development.

Through a partnership with World Rugby, bespoke online modules have been developed and are now used as World Rugby’s Global Gold Standard for Coaching and Strength and Conditioning. To date 40,000 participants around the world have enrolled in these programmes.

Best Family Business Award

Sponsored by O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill & Co

O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill is one of the largest independent accountancy practices in the South East. Based in Clonmel, they provide services as Certified Public Accountants, Registered Auditors and Registered Taxation Consultants, with over 40 successful years in business.

Nominees for Best Family Business Award

Duggan Veterinary Supplies

Duggan Veterinary Supplies is a family-owned veterinary pharmaceutical supplier, based in Holycross, Tipperary. Established in early 1980’s with its mission to supply high quality products to the Irish animal health market, Duggan Veterinary currently employs 20 staff from the surrounding areas. In cooperation with Irish veterinarians, their input has helped Duggan Veterinary grow to be one of the key partners of the Irish veterinary industry, where it caters for all species, including pigs, poultry, cats and dogs, equine and its core species, bovine.

The Horse&Jockey Hotel

The Horse&Jockey Hotel is a family run 4* hotel located near Thurles in Co. Tipperary. The hotel, which gave the Tipperary village its name, is steeped in history & has been continuously trading for 250 years. It stands at one of the great traditional crossroads of Ireland.

The hotel has expanded over the years and is now home to 65 bedrooms, Silks Restaurant, The Enclosure Bar, In-house Bakery & Coffee Bar, Conference Centre & Theatre, Spa, Q Hair Salon, Leisure Centre, The Gift Horse Gallery and The Bakery Shop.

Pressure Welding Manufacturing

Pressure Welding Manufacturing has been supplying mechanical engineering services to high purity multinational industries such as pharmaceutical, food, distilling, brewing and semiconductor industries throughout Ireland for nearly 40 years.

Pressure Welding Manufacturing provides customised stainless steel solutions, pipe and machine installations, plant maintenance and relocation services as well as computerised orbital welding.

