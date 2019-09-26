Huge anger in Tipperary over Garda HQ being lost to Ennis

There is huge anger and frustration in Tipperary and especially Thurles at the news that the Tipperary divisional headquarters has been moved to Ennis as the two districts have been merged.

The news was announced by the Garda Press Office this week when the locations of the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters as part of the restructuring programme under the new Operating Model, were outlined. The Regions will reduce from six to four and the Garda Divisions from 28 to 19.

A wide range of operational factors were considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based. These factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams, according to the Garda PO.

The new Operating Model has already commenced with the amalgamation of Regions and will be introduced into Divisions on a phased basis.

Commissioner Drew Harris said: "Our new operating model will see larger divisions with more resources. It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing. Chief Superintendents and Superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their Divisions while working to a corporate framework. Superintendents will be located throughout the Divisions and will be supported by additional Sergeants and Inspectors.

"In addition, our new operating model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime. Each Division will be provided with a Detective Superintendent who along with trained investigators in specialist areas will be responsible for local crime investigation. Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level," Commissioner Harris said.

However, his words have rung hollow with many in Tipperary who are up in arms over the decision. Deputy Jackie Cahill has demanded answers from the Justice Minister and the Garda Commissioner over the issue.

Pictured above: Deputy Jackie Cahill.

Deputy Cahill said, “I outlined my concerns about this new proposed Garda division, when it was first announced last month, and I raised them directly with Commissioner Harris at the Oireachtas Justice Committee last week. The fact that it has been confirmed this evening that the new headquarters is to be based in Ennis is a very worrying development for people in Tipperary.

“This new division stretches from Carrick on Suir to Ennistymon – that’s a distance of more than 200km from one end to the other, and there are varied policing requirements across the area. Basing the headquarters in Ennis could see more rural areas left behind.

“Tipperary has very unique policing needs – it’s a largely rural county and demands an active and mobile Garda presence. I am very concerned that by placing the divisional headquarters in Ennis, rural areas will see an effective downgrading of resources.

“The reduction of Superintendents from seven to four is also a major worry and I am seeking urgent clarification from the Justice Minister and the Garda Commissioner on these issues”, concluded Deputy Cahill.