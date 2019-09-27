Tipperary students call for urgent action on climate

Clonmel students joined the worldwide climate protest, inspired by the example of Swedish student and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

They joined millions of people, children and adult supporters around the world in a global day of action demanding a radical reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a ramping-up of government action to achieve a fossil fuel-free world.

There were separate demonstrations around Clonmel, some at school gates including very lively gatherings outside Loreto and another at the Presentation, as well as a town centre event at the Main Guard.

There, students from the High School, accompanied by teacher Jessica Rowe, created an interractive demonstration with singing, chanting and a powerful speech delivered by Culann Roche, while fellow pupil Tommy Hanrahan led the chanting.

Above - Supporting the Global School Climate Strike at the Main Guard in Clonmel were, from left, Jacqui Walsh, Chloe O’Sullivan, Jessica Rowe, Jack Nallen and Nicola O’Sullivan. Picture: Joe Kenny

Positive interaction with the public included passing motorists honking their horns in support and a large group of people gathered at the Main Guard including Mayor Garret Ahearn and TDs Seamus Healy and Mattie McGrath, as well as Cllr. Pat English.

The event was also supported by community bodies including local environment group Suircan.

Placards on display included such slogans as Planet over Profit and demands for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Environment Minister Richard Bruton to do more now to combat climate breakdown.

