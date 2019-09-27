First phase of Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre revamp due to finish in November

The first phase of the transformation of Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre into an interpretive centre showcasing the 5000 year history fo Carrick-on-Suir, is on course to be finished in November.

Carrick-on-Suir Development Association, which runs the Heritage Centre, has already obtained €174,000 in grant aid for phase one of the project but needs to raise an extra €50,000 as matching funding for capital improvements, marketing and management.

A fundraising drive, spearheaded by Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee (COSTEDC) is underway to raise that money.

Up to 700 local individuals and businesses are being contacted and asked for a monthly direct debit contribution over the next three years.

COSTEDC chairman Tony Musiol said the all contributions, not just direct debit payments, are welcome.

He explained that phase one of the Heritage Centre's revamp involves refurbishment of the former church's building structure and remodelling of its interior to make it more suitable for accommodating interpretive displays about Carrick's history.

The revamp's second phase that will involve the interior transformation of the building into a interpretive centre will cost about €500,000. Mr Musiol said they are seeking funding for this phase through grant applications.

"Tourism and business agencies are working together to attract up to 50,000 visitors to the Ormond Castle each year by the mid 2020s and COSTEDC plans to attract at least 15,000 of these into the town centre to visit the Heritage Centre.

Mr Musiol said these extra visitors will be worth millions in revenue to local businesses and help create jobs for the town's future generations.

He appealed to local people and businesses to support the fundraising campaign. "This is a great opportunity to show what the people are capable of and a chance to secure the future economy and enjoyment of living in Carrick-on-Suir.”

COSTEDC will set up information points in the town in the coming weeks to answer any queries the public has about the Heritage Centre project and fundraising campaign

For further information contact Ted Hennessy at (086) 3922 774 or email theheritagecentre@gmail.com. There is also information on www.carrickonsuir.net.