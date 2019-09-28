Case against Co. Tipperary man charged with assaulting gardai is sent forward to circuit court

The case of a 23 year-old Rosegreen man charged with assaulting two gardai has been sent forward to the next session of Clonmel Circuit Court.

Judge Marie Keane returned Oisin Ryan of Garryandrew South, Rosegreen for trial to Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court when he appeared before her at Cashel District Court’s latest sitting.

Mr Ryan is charged with assaulting and harming Gda. John Walsh at Townspark, Cahir on October 29, 2018 and assaulting and harming Gda. Jarlath Hardiman at Main Street, Cashel on the same date.

Judge Keane returned Mr Ryan for trial after the book of evidence was served on him. He was remanded on bail to appear before the circuit court on November 5.