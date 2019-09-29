The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for unsettled weather early in the week with the possibility of worse weather to come later in the week as Hurricane Lorenzo potentially tracks towards Ireland.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for poor visibility in some parts of the midlands and north at first, due to early mist and fog. Rain in Munster and south Leinster will edge slowly northeastwards over the country through the day, although some northern areas may hold dry until evening. Heavy falls in parts of the south and east, will produce a risk spot flooding. Top temperatures 13 to 17 degrees, with highest values in the south. Light or moderate easterly winds, fresh at times near the coasts, will veer southwest in Munster as the rain starts to clear the area in the late afternoon and evening.

Outbreaks of rain will affect much of the country on Monday night, with a risk of thunder in the south. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in mainly light or moderate northeasterly winds, but fresh and gusty at times near the east coast.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 dayshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days can be found here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/dWPpVzBmMj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 29, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the day to start out rather damp and cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle, but brighter, clearer and drier weather will gradually extend from the west and northwest during the morning. Rather cool with maximum temperatures of just 11 to 15 degrees, with the highest values in the southwest. Winds will be generally moderate, but fresh and gusty at times near the east coast, northeast to north in direction.

Mainly dry on Tuesday night apart from the odd coastal shower in the north. Minimum temperatures dropping to between 2 and 6 degrees under clear spells, with a risk of grass frost. Winds light northwest or variable.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a dry day countrywide. After a bright, cool and crisp start with thin high cloud, cloud amounts will gradually increase. But bright or hazy sunny spells will still occur. Another rather cool day, with maxima ranging 11 to 15 degrees. Mainly light variable breezes, will become southeasterly during the afternoon.

According to Met Eireann, there is potential for unsettled weather to develop during Thursday and Friday, however, uncertainties in the detail remain due to the track of Lorenzo for this timeframe. It is likely to become milder due to the influence of tropical origin air. Met Éireann is closely monitoring the progress of Lorenzo in the south Atlantic.

READ NEXT: Powerful Hurricane Lorenzo tracking towards Ireland and Britain